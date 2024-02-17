BREC planning on asking voters to renew tax to start third ten-year plan

BATON ROUGE- A new ten-year master plan for BREC is underway and may be completed by the summer. In the past, community members have said they wanted quality over quantity.

"The work we're doing at the zoo is an example, we're just trying to improve what we have," Superintendent Corey Wilson said.

It's part of the "Imagine Your Parks Plan" BREC started after a tax was approved years ago. Now, they are hoping to start their third ten-year plan. So far in the plan are more commercial facilities, such as a swamp nature center.

"At that point, based on all the community input, trends around the country, and the amount of money we have available, we will know what those improvements and projects will be," Wilson said.

On Thursday, board members discussed renewing the tax during a meeting. On March 28th, they will vote to add it to a November ballot.

"We're announcing that it's going to be on the November agenda, then next month, in March we'll have the commission approve the language of the exact item that will go on the ballot," Wilson said.

Currently, property owners pay more than 14 mills to fund the parks system, which was recently named the best large parks system in the country. The renewal will not increase the amount.

"While we have room and the authority to go up to 18 mills, we believe it's staff recommendation at the current time to have them keeping pay as they are," Wilson said.