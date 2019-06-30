BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman involved in a brawl following a technical call during a pickup basketball game earlier this month.

The fight happened on June 17 at the BREC park on Perkins Road.

According to the arrest report, a male basketball player got into an argument with a female referee over a call. Arrest documents show that the man was upset because it was his second technical foul of the game.

The man was asked to leave, but he refused.

After the game, the player walked up to the female referee and the two continued their argument. At the time, the woman was holding a young child.

At some point, the player swung in an attempt to slap the woman. After she passed the child to another person at the gym, a fight ensued.

Police say the two "tussled on the ground." During the fight, the male suspect punched the referee in the face multiple times. At some point, the man's girlfriend pulled him off the victim. That's when the female suspect kicked the victim in the head.

A male referee saw the attack and attempted to step in, but he was also assaulted.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She suffered a fractured jaw and a laceration under her eye which had to be glued closed. The male victim sustained a swollen left eye from the attack.

On Wednesday, law enforcement issued arrest warrants for Jamaal Lofton and Angel Johnson for their involvement in the altercation. Police arrested Johnson Thursday.

Johnson is charged with battery of a school or recreation athletic contest official and second-degree battery.

Lofton is wanted on similar charges.

BREC says they've added security to games for the rest of the season.