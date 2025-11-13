Latest Weather Blog
BREC committee recommends employee be reinstated after she appealed termination
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The BREC Human Resource Complaint Resolution Committee recommended that BREC should overturn an employee's termination Tuesday following multiple hearings.
Tonya Gordon Smith said she was fired because she refused what she called improper payment orders. Smith, who worked at BREC, said she refused to process payments that violated department policies, including using "current funds to pay old invoices."
In a letter to Interim Superintendent Janet Simmons, the Human Resource Complaint Resolution Committee said Smith should be reinstated because the cited grounds did not warrant the loss of Smith's employment; the committee also said it believed Smith's decisions were correct.
Additionally, the committee said testimony confirmed Smith's supervisor, RaHarold Lawson, was not present at the meeting where the decision to terminate Smith took place.
The committee recommended to remove documentation regarding insubordination from Smith's personal file, to pay her back wages from the date of termination and to reinstate her insurance and retirement benefits.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy