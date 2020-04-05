BREC City-Brooks Park struck by graffiti vandals overnight

BATON ROUGE - The Parks and Recreation department says they’re working to clean up graffiti that appeared in Brooks Park on Dalrymple Drive overnight.

A response from BREC concerning the vandalism says the community park has staff on-site from open to close, so normally issues like this one are caught more quickly than facilities that do not have 24-hour staff.

The images above show the graffiti, which was sprayed onto a brick wall outside of a public restroom and a piece of playground equipment sometime over Wednesday night or in the early morning hours of Thursday. Tagging also appeared on a sidewak in the park. Crews were already working on removing the graffiti when News 2 reached out for comment at around 9 a.m. Thursday. By 9:30 a.m., pressure washing operations were already underway.