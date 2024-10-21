76°
Latest Weather Blog
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes
Related Story
BREAUX BRIDGE - A 32-year-old man was arrested for 59 counts of trafficking for children for sexual purposes, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
SMPSO says they received a complaint regarding Javien Demouchet, 32, regarding suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile. Demouchet allegedly solicited minors for sex in exchange for money as well as gifts.
The arrest stems from one juvenile victim. The investigation is ongoing regarding other victims.
News
BREAUX BRIDGE - A 32-year-old man was arrested for 59 counts of trafficking for children for sexual purposes, according to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'