Breakfast with 2une In: United Way Day of Action

BATON ROUGE- ExxonMobil is once again sponsoring the United Way Day of Action. This morning on Breakfast with 2une In, News 2's Josh Eachus met up with some members of United Way to learn more about the event.

On June 19th more than 200 ExxonMobil employees will join together to volunteer at various United Way Community Partner Agencies. Employees will perform an array of tasks from cleaning and landscaping to painting and basic carpentry at 10 different agencies.

Several of the projects are still looking for volunteers from Baton Rouge businesses and other organizations, as well as individuals that want to get involved with the program.

The Day of Action has served as a teambuilding activity in the past. CAUW says the sense of accomplishment and knowledge that you are helping others in the community cannot be matched. The group challenges companies large and small to offer up their services to the program.

If you're interested in volunteering for the Day of Action you can call 225-346-5800 or visit the Capital Area United Way website.