Breakfast with 2une In: Traveling Tigers send off (6:15 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers are heading to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, and some faithful LSU fans are going to be right behind them.



Friday morning, News 2's Josh Eachus met up with some members of the LSU Alumni Association at The Cook Hotel to find out more about their trip and what it's like to be a travelin' tiger.



Alumni Association President, Cliff Vannoy, says the group has seen great participation in their road trips this year. The group made headlines before the LSU-Syracuse game for being afraid the city wouldn't have enough alcohol.



"You'll have people from all over the country show up for this game in Tuscaloosa," said Vannoy. "In Baton Rouge we have people from all over the world show up, because this is the mecca for football in terms of the LSU Tigers."



The Alumni Association embarked for Tuscaloosa shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.



For more information on the dedicated fans and their plans for the weekend, check out the video.