Breakfast with 2une In: Theatre Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Theatre Baton Rouge has something for everyone interested in live performances. It's one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the nation, and offers more than 150 performances, classes, and workshops throughout the year.

This morning, News 2's Kylie Dixon met up with some members of TBR to find out more about what goes into the theatrical process.

Right now TBR is getting ready to start a new season of productions, it will get underway with a production of "Next To Normal" in August.

The theatre will be entering their 70th season in the community. TBR's managing artistic director says the group is extremely excited to have been a community staple for so long.

Theatre Baton Rouge offers a variety of classes for people who want to learn more or get involved with acting.

Directing and acting for film (Grades 9-12)

July 6th- July 12th

6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Price: $130

Musical Theatre Camp

July 13th- July 24th

9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Price: $250

You can find out more about Theatre Baton Rouge and the programs they offer here.