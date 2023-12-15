Breakfast with 2une In: St. Jude Walk (6:30 a.m.)

50°
BATON ROUGE- On Saturday, September 26th thousands of people will take over Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge to join the battle against childhood cancer.

The St. Jude Walk/Run was started in 2008. Several cities throughout the nation participate in the event every year to raise money for cancer research.

This morning News 2's John Pastorek was live at City Pork learning more about the walk/run. If you want to learn more about the event you can call 225-282-3240 or visit the St. Jude website.

Make sure you check out the videos to find out more about the unbelievable work St. Jude is doing to fight childhood cancer.

