Breakfast with 2une In: LPCF Helping Heal Little Hearts Fundraiser | 5 a.m.

BATON ROUGE- Survival rates for babies with critical congenital heart defects are improving in the U.S. Now, more than 80% of infants survive to year one. Groups like the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiovascular Foundation are working to make that number even higher.

The Greater Baton Rouge area doesn't have a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon, so families have to travel to get the proper care and support for their children.

The LPCF provides support to families in south central Louisiana whose children are battling congenital heart defects. The group provides financial support through grants for travel costs during surgery.

More than $50,000 in grants are given out to families every year.

The foundation also offers free heart screens for high school athletes in Baton Rouge so they can prevent cardiac problems before they even start.

The Helping Heal Little Hearts fundraiser is an event to raise money for the LPCF. It's being held in Baton Rouge at the Varsity Theatre on Saturday, August 15. The event will start at 8 p.m. and include live music and a live and silent auction.

You can purchase tickets to the event and find out more information about the LPCF here.