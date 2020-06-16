Breakfast with 2une In: Krewes of Mystique and Comogo (5:30 a.m.)

75°
PLAQUEMINE- This year's Krewe of Comogo parade will roll on January 31st at 7 p.m. in Plaquemine. The route starts on Highway 1 between Citizens and Iberville bank. 

John "Johnny Boy" Wilbert, Jr. will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal this year. Wilbert, a Plaquemine native, has been performing taps for veteran funerals and military events around the Baton Rouge area for more than 70 years. You can find more information on the Krewe of Comogo and its Grand Marshal at www.kreweofcomogo.org

The Krewe of Mystique is celebrating 40 years of parading in the capital area. The parade rolls at 2 p.m. on January 30th. You can find more information at www.krewemystique.com

