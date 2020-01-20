Breakfast with 2une In: Get your Rear in Gear

BATON ROUGE- Colon cancer is the second leading cancer killer in Louisiana. Tomorrow, thousands of people will gather in Baton Rouge to fight the disease at "Get your Rear in Gear," a special run/walk sponsored by the Colon Cancer Coalition.

This morning, Breakfast with 2une In was held at Le Madeline's in Perkins Rowe to learn more about the event.

"This is to improve the awareness about colon cancer," said Dr. Neelima Reddy. "Most people don't know they need to be getting screened at age 50, and if they have a family history they should get screened at 40."

The event helps to alert people about all of the risks associated with colon cancer. Many people don't start getting screened until begin to see symptoms, but the Colon Cancer Coalition say that's too late.

"Don't be afraid of the procedure," said Dr. Kelly Finan. "It is easy and you do want to have piece of mind."

Colon cancer is 90% preventable, and one short screening could save your life.

"We're grateful to all of the patients that are speaking out with us," said Dr. Reddy. "They just prove that it's totally preventable and treatable when we diagnose early before we get any symptoms."

The "Get your Rear in Gear 5K" will be held tomorrow, April 18th, at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. For more information on the event please visit the Colon Cancer Coalition's website.