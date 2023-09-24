93°
Latest Weather Blog
Breakfast with 2une In: Blue Ribbon Soiree (6:30 a.m.)
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The Blue Ribbon Soiree is looking to change that. The organization is holding their 5th annual fundraising event to raise money for prostate cancer research.
Tickets to the event are $75 and guests are encouraged to dress in blue, the color of prostate cancer awareness.
The fundraiser will include a raffle, silent auction and delicious food provided by event sponsors. Guests will have the chance to bid on spectacular items like vacation packages and sports memorabilia.
The Blue Ribbon Soiree is being held at the Baton Rouge Renaissance on Thursday, October 15th. You can find more information at the Blue Ribbon Soiree website.
News
BATON ROUGE- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'
-
Helicopter jammed under I-12 overpass removed
-
K-9 'Kane' passes away from unexpected illness
-
Troubled BRPD officer implicated in 'Brave Cave' lawsuit arrested on simple battery...
-
House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday