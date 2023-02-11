Breakfast with 2une In: Blue Ribbon Soiree (5:30 a.m.)

BATON ROUGE- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The Blue Ribbon Soiree is looking to change that. The organization is holding their 5th annual fundraising event to raise money for prostate cancer research.

Tickets to the event are $75 and guests are encouraged to dress in blue, the color of prostate cancer awareness.

The fundraiser will include a raffle, silent auction and delicious food provided by event sponsors. Guests will have the chance to bid on spectacular items like vacation packages and sports memorabilia.