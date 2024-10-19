Breakfast with 2une In: Ascension Parish Hot Air Balloon Festival (6:30 a.m.)

GONZALES- The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is finally here. The 5th annual festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. and lasts until Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the events will end at 10 p.m. both nights.



Nearly 50,000 people attended last year's festival and organizers are hoping to break that record this year.



The Lamar Dixon Expo Center can accommodate more than 4,000 cars and festival organizers hope they'll be using every one of the spaces. Organizers also recommend that drivers take a specific route, depending on where they're coming from. You can find the suggested routes here.