84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Breakfast with 2une In: Ascension Parish Hot Air Balloon Festival (6:00 a.m.)

Related Story

GONZALES- The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is finally here. The 5th annual festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. and lasts until Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and the events will end at 10 p.m. both nights.

Nearly 50,000 people attended last year's festival and organizers are hoping to break that record this year.

The Lamar Dixon Expo Center can accommodate more than 4,000 cars and festival organizers hope they'll be using every one of the spaces. Organizers also recommend that drivers take a specific route, depending on where they're coming from. You can find the suggested routes here.

News
Breakfast with 2une In: Ascension Hot Air...
Breakfast with 2une In: Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival
GONZALES- The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is finally here. The 5th annual festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. and... More >>
6 years ago Friday, September 25 2015 Sep 25, 2015 Friday, September 25, 2015 10:18:00 AM CDT September 25, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days