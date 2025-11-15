55°
BRCC professor speaks at Baton Rouge TEDx about environmental research

BATON ROUGE - An educator in Baton Rouge participated in an international conversation about the environment.

BRCC Professor Mary Miller presented her research this afternoon during TEDx Baton Rouge at the Manship Theatre.

Miller and her students, who call themselves "The Sponge Hunters", have gone to several states to showcase their findings on freshwater sponges.

