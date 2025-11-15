55°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC professor speaks at Baton Rouge TEDx about environmental research
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An educator in Baton Rouge participated in an international conversation about the environment.
BRCC Professor Mary Miller presented her research this afternoon during TEDx Baton Rouge at the Manship Theatre.
Miller and her students, who call themselves "The Sponge Hunters", have gone to several states to showcase their findings on freshwater sponges.
News
BATON ROUGE - An educator in Baton Rouge participated in an international conversation about the environment. BRCC Professor Mary... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss