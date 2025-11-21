BRCC announces 2+2 transfer program to allow students to enter Loyola University as juniors

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College and Loyola University New Orleans on Wednesday announced a credit transfer program between the two schools.

The new 2+2 program, announced at BRCC's Mid City campus, will allow BRCC students to be accepted into Loyola Online's Bachelor of Applied Science program through Loyola's City College. Students who participate in the program can pick from different specializations to tailor the degree to their own career goals.

The program is the first of its kind at BRCC. The degrees that will transfer to Loyola are the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science.

BRCC graduates who transfer to Loyola will enter the program with junior-level standing.