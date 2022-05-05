68°
Brazen thief steals from Garden District home in broad daylight
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a brazen thief who stole a package from a home in the Garden District on Tuesday.
The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Boulevard.
The victim reviewed surveillance camera footage and discovered an unknown black male walking up to the home and taking a package from the front porch. Video then shows the suspect casually leaving with the package in hand.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5064.
