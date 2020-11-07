65°
BR mayoral race going to runoff between Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter
BATON ROUGE - The race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president will go to a runoff between incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former State Representative Steve Carter.
Neither candidate took more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday meaning the two will head to a runoff next month. The date for that runoff election is set for Dec. 5.
The race Tuesday included former state representative Steve Carter, Metro Council member Matt Watson, attorney E Eric Guirard, state representative C. Denise Marcelle, businessman Jordan Piazza, and retiree Frank Smith.
