Boy Scouts to be heavily affected by no football season

BATON ROUGE- Not only does packing Tiger Stadium help LSU, but it also provides much smaller, civic organizations like the Boy Scouts with much-needed funding for the year.

It's a partnership that's been going on for the last 70 years.

"Scouts go out and do parking for LSU, then we also do ushering, scouts go inside the stadium, so they go out and sit people down, work the elevators, make sure too many people don't get on the elevators," Istrouma Area Council Director Tyrone Black said.

Even working concessions and earning about 12 percent of those total sales.

According to Black, last year the boys earned about $30,000, which is a big chunk of funding for the organization that helps fund Boy Scout staples like camping trips.

"Working the games is what helps them get those events and activities."

But with LSU's football season in danger of being canceled due to COVID, all that funding will be gone.

"It's a big loss if the scouts won't be able to work LSU games."

No camping trips, and fewer opportunities to earn badges.

"For now, not to have it, and hopefully they have it, it'll cut out a big chunk of what the boys to do go to high adventure, summer camp, equipment, their dues, all that."

Black says they'll have to work extra hard on their other fundraising campaigns selling popcorn and camp cards.

"In scouting, you gotta be prepared, we depend on the community. So hopefully the community reach out and support and keep supporting us."