69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Both mother who gave kidney to daughter and daughter graduate nursing school

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Both a mother who donated a kidney to her daughter and the daughter graduated nursing school Tuesday night.

Ambrealle Brown and her mother, Nija Butler, received their nursing degrees and were amongst 40 graduates from Baton Rouge General's School of Nursing.

News
Both mother who gave kidney to daughter...
Both mother who gave kidney to daughter and daughter graduate nursing school
BATON ROUGE - Both a mother who donated a kidney to her daughter and the daughter graduated nursing school Tuesday... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:23:00 PM CDT April 29, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days