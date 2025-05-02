Both mother who gave kidney to daughter and daughter graduate nursing school

69°
BATON ROUGE - Both a mother who donated a kidney to her daughter and the daughter graduated nursing school Tuesday night.
Ambrealle Brown and her mother, Nija Butler, received their nursing degrees and were amongst 40 graduates from Baton Rouge General's School of Nursing.
