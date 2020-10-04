Bonnet Carre Spillway could be opened by Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers said they're prepared to recommend the Bonnet Carre Spillway be opened fully by the end of the week.

The recommendation could be made as early as Wednesday, according to Colonel Rick Hansen of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An opening of the spillway could come as early as Saturday.

"The safety of the public is the key factor in our decision process," said Hansen.

Hansen said the extensive flooding and damages occurring upriver, is a cause for concern.

"Our benchmark is no loss of life and no damage," said Hansen. "The system is better than it was in 2011 (the last time the spillway was open)."