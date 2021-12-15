Bond set at $125k for former deputy accused of sex with 14-year-old

GONZALES - A former Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy bonded out Monday after a judge set his bond at $125,000 following his arrest late last week when he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl while on the job.

Investigators said William Lanoux met the teen on a social media app called Skout and then in person in Prairieville. The girl was reported missing by her family as a runaway, according to investigators. Her profile on the social media site said she was 18 years old and messages that were read in court on Monday said she assured the detective she was an 18-year-old during their communication.

Detective Kyle Hanna interviewed Lanoux and read messages from the Skout app, "If you don't trust me, don't come," the juvenile told Lanoux. "Trust is one of my biggest pet peeves."

Lanoux confessed to having sex with the girl in his unmarked vehicle, however when a missing juvenile was reported over dispatch from the location he picked her up from, Lanoux stated that he could not perform the act and stopped. In court testimony, investigators said Lanoux picked up the girl from the area of Parker Road and Highway 929. He drove about three miles to Bayou Henderson Road and Highway 933 where there's a subdivision under construction.

According to court testimony, Lanoux said the girl threatened to say that he raped her if he did not finish the act. However, a detective who interviewed the girl said Lanoux raped her with his hand on his gun.

He now faces first degree rape and malfeasance in office charges.

Lanoux's unmarked vehicle has been processed and a sexual assault kit was performed with the results pending. According to Lanoux's attorney, Lanoux's wife was home with an eight-week-old baby and another child at the time of the incident.

Lanoux was fired from his position with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, where he had been employed since 2008.