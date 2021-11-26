Latest Weather Blog
Bold burglar steals cash, Christmas presents from home while family sleeps inside
BATON ROUGE - Security video from a neighborhood in Baton Rouge shows a man entering a home while the family inside is sleeping.
Investigators say the man seen in the footage was seen letting himself into a home in the Rolling Meadows Subdivision. Neighbors say they're nervous.
"It's scary around here," said Celeste Jarreau, a homeowner.
The crime happened just before 3:00 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the door of the home was left unlocked and he walked right in.
Deputies said the burglar stole cash and Christmas presents from under the tree, all while the family was asleep inside.
"It's sad, and last night I made sure the front door was locked. The cars were locked and the back door and gate. It's scary. This never happens around here," Aline Jarreau said.
Jarreau has lived in the neighborhood for years. She's already added more lights to her house.
"We've got our house pretty well taken care of with the alarm system, fences and big metal door. We've done a lot to keep the house safe," she said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is now searching for the burglar. Deputies are urging people to lock their doors.
"All of the residents are afraid. They're afraid to leave their homes and to leave anything open, because they will come into your house," neighbor Gloria Sorrell said.
