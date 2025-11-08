78°
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Update: The boil water advisory issued on Wednesday for Walker South Road was lifted on Friday.
The lift covers all addresses between 25641 and 25176 on Walker South Road.
DENHAM SPRINGS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a stretch of Walker South Road in Denham Springs, Ward 2 Water District said Wednesday evening.
The advisory covers all addresses between 25641 and 25175 on Walker South Road.
The company said it is repairing a water line, causing the water pressure to drop below the Louisiana Department of Health's minimum standard.
No timeline was given for when the advisory will be lifted.
