Boil order still causing headaches in French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - People in French Settlement are still dealing with a boil order for the second straight day.

Schools in the small Livingston Parish community are using bottled water to prepare meals for students. The schools asked kids to pack bottled water with them to bring to school. The village is under its third boil order in two weeks.

"It's very frustrating. If I don't have water at home I have to go to the store and buy it, and that's like going out of my way," said resident Katie Moran. "It's been raining all morning. I had to get up early to get water to make sure the kids had bottled water for school today."

The French Settlement Water Company says it needs to replace a mile and a half of failing pipe, according to company president Billy Edrington. He says the company will put the project up for bids in a few weeks and hopes construction work will begin in November.

"I can't imagine having to deal with this," said Moran. "I can't imagine having to not know unless I'm on Facebook that there's a boil advisory or having to get a text from the kids' school. Otherwise we don't know. They don't call. They don't tell us unless we get that."

Edrington says the repair work should be finished around April if everything goes as planned. The water company says the boil order should be lifted by noon Saturday.