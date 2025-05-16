76°
Boil advisory issued during water tower work lifted in Village of Tangipahoa after more than a month
TANGIPAHOA — A boil advisory put in place for residents in the Village of Tangipahoa in April was lifted Wednesday, officials said.
The advisory was issued after the water pressure in the town's water system dropped below 20 PSI during construction work to refurbish Tangipahoa's water tower.
