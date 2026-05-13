Body shop employee who allegedly stole car in Livingston, led deputies on chase through Ascension arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car from the Livingston Parish body shop where he worked and drove it across parish lines to break into a woman's home on Mother's Day.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say they responded to a home on Autumn Drive in Prairieville on Sunday. When they got there, deputies spoke with the victim and a witness who identified the thief as Taylor Sharkey, 33, of Amite. The victim had an active restraining order against Sharkey.

Deputies located the stolen car headed westbound on La. 42, and they attempted a traffic stop.

According to APSO, Sharkey initially appeared to cooperate but suddenly sped away, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies say he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch and suffered moderate injuries.

On Monday, 2 On Your Side was contacted by the owner of the vehicle that was involved in the wreck. That person says Sharkey stole her vehicle from a body shop in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies later confirmed to WBRZ that Sharkey did allegedly take the vehicle from that body shop without the owner's consent.

He is currently in the hospital, and once he's released, he will be arrested in Ascension Parish for several charges, including home invasion, violation of a protective order, improper telephone communications, stalking, aggravated flight from an officer and various traffic violations.

Ascension Parish deputies are also holding him for Livingston, where he faces a motor vehicle theft charge.

Earlier this year, WBRZ reported that Sharkey was arrested in connection with a theft investigation at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Livingston Parish.