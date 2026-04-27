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Body of fisherman believed to have been swept away by Tangipahoa River recovered

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ROBERT — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a missing fisherman who was reportedly swept into the current of the Tangipahoa River on Friday. 

According to deputies, the body of the missing fisherman, identified as local farm employee 21-year-old Marco Luis Martinez Antonio of Mexico, was recovered around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Deputies said that Antonio was fishing along the banks of the river off Bardwell Road when witnesses claimed he walked into the water a few feet before being swept away and pulled underwater by the current. 

Deputies previously said they believed Antonio walked too deep into the water and was swept away.

The search for the missing fisherman included a dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance.

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Body of fisherman believed to have been...
Body of fisherman believed to have been swept away by Tangipahoa River recovered
ROBERT — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a missing fisherman who was reportedly swept into... More >>
3 days ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 Friday, April 24, 2026 1:21:00 PM CDT April 24, 2026

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