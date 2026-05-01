65°
Latest Weather Blog
Body found in Tickfaw canal identified
Related Story
TICKFAW - Deputies have identified a 38-year-old whose decomposed body was found in a Tickfaw canal on Monday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of Brandon McKay of Tickfaw was recovered. Deputies said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but toxicology results are pending.
TPSO said McKay's body was found by two boys who were fishing in the canal near the corner of Stafford Road and Pravata Lane.
Anyone with information can call (985) 902-2008.
News
TICKFAW - Deputies have identified a 38-year-old whose decomposed body was found in a Tickfaw canal on Monday. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
-
Annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run returns to Blood River Landing
-
2une In Previews: Ron Zappe International Beerfest returns to LSU Rural Life...
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles