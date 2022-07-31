Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting

BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car along Highland Road on Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans, authorities say.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Terrian Benn's body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.

"I just thought that a car broke down," Braylen Cage, said.

Cage, like many, saw the car and didn't think anything of it.

Police said Benn, of New Orleans, appeared to have been shot multiple times. She was found after a State Trooper stopped to see if anyone needed help and tow the car.

"As he was looking inside the vehicle, he saw what appeared to be a deceased or somebody inside of the actual car," Baton Rouge police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.

According to police, it appeared the killing was linked to another shooting that happened in New Orleans early Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department said the investigation is still in its early stages but that detectives from both departments are in communication.

No other details about the shooting in New Orleans or the killing in Baton Rouge were immediately available.