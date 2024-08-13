79°
Body found floating in Audubon Park lagoon Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after the body of a 25-year-old was found floating in the lagoon at Audubon Park on Sunday. 

WWLTV said the person was identified Monday as Michael Nwokorie. 

Police officials told WWLTV that the incident is being investigated as an unclassified death.

