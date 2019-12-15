56°
Body camera review board set to meet Thursday
BATON ROUGE- The body camera review board will meet today to address the current body camera program.
Metro Council members set up the review committee to research the cameras and draft guidelines for the body cameras. Today, the review board is expected to talk about possible funding options for the cameras, as well as amendments to the current program.
Last August, the Metro Council approved 100 cameras for a pilot program.
