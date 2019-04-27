Boat agents look to crack down on safety violators

MAUREPAS - Boat agents are cracking down on safety violators this Memorial Day week after a dangerous start to the boating season.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries agents in Livingston parish said they've had five documented boat accident and one fatal just in the month of April around Ascension and Livingston parish.

"We started the season with a bang and actually boating season hasn't really kicked off yet. Not untill this Memorial Day weekend," said Sergeant Randy Lanoux, who's been patrolling with Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries for 9 years.

LDWF said it's the biggest weekend for boaters. They expect hundreds of boats to be out on the water this holiday weekend. They said they plan to be even more vigilant after a rough start to the boating season. LDWF said they want to remind people that routing inspections will take place where agents will be looking for boating essentials like a life jacket for anyone under 17, fire extinguisher and any noise making device like a whistle.

They said most importantly they'll be keeping their eyes open for those operating boats impaired.

"There's no negotiations, like I tell folks all the time just because you make it to the land it doesn't give you a free pass," said Sgt. Lanoux. "You still have to put that boat on the trailer, and you still have to drive your truck home, so if you're impaired your going to get arrested."

LDWF said they'll be working with multiple law enforcement agencies heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend. If you get arrested with a DWI while driving a boat, you could face having your driver's license and boating license suspended.