Board overturns zoning decision for Ascension subdivisions

GONZALES - Developers went head-to-head with Ascension Parish officials to reverse a decision to deny two subdivision proposals. Today, that decision was reversed.

Only two board members remained at the hearing, since a third resigned last night. In October, they decided to block one development that would build at least 30 new homes, and another that would build 60 more in Geismar. Antoinette Ferchaud was among those against the properties.

"I'm lucky enough it's a horse show driveway, and I don't have to back up on the highway," she says.

The plans came to a halt when the Planning and Zoning Commission voted against them Chairman Matt Pryor was part of the minority who voted yes.

"That's really unfair to people who buy land, or have inherited land, or owned land for a number of years, who want to monetize that, or put it into commerce," he says. "That's what America was made on."

The commissioners who voted against the new subdivisions argued it would be a detriment to public safety, health and welfare. Pryor disagrees.

"Both of them meet the legal standards set forth by the paris code and ordinances," he says. "Both of them passed the engineering requirements for both traffic and drainage."

People who live near the developments, like Ferchaud, say the developers do not have their concerns in mind.

"I think they are just thinking about fattening their pockets," she says. "That's all I think they're thinking about."