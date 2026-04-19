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Bluff Road in Ascension Parish reopened following construction
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PRAIRIEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Bluff Road in Ascension Parish is re-opened following over a month of construction.
A section of Bluff Road was closed for several weeks beginning on March 9 between Serenity Lake Lane and Alligator Bayou Road in Ascension Parish to replace failing box culverts and to install drainage along the roadway.
According to DOTD, crews have successfully replaced the deteriorating box culverts with 35 new culverts beneath the roadway at Jim Bayou. Crews backfilled the boxes, raising the roadway 21 inches to help prevent future flooding.
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PRAIRIEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Bluff Road in Ascension Parish is re-opened following over a... More >>
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