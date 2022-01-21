41°
Bluff Middle School hooper drains half-court shot, leading to overtime win
PRAIRIEVILLE - It was overtime heroics for Marly Gatlin on Tuesday night at Galvez Middle School as she drained a near three-quarter court shot for her Bluff Middle School Bears team.
In the second overtime period of the Ascension Parish Championship Tournament game against Central Middle in Gonzales Gatlin heaved up a shot from her own three point line and hit nothing but net to tie the game at 25 and force another overtime period.
Gatlin's Bears would eventually win in a fourth overtime as they beat the Mustangs 30-29 to stay alive in the tournament.
