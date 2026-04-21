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Blue Star Moms clean up Central veterans memorial for Love the Boot Week
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BATON ROUGE - Across the state, groups have been coming together to pick up trash and litter for Love the Boot Week.
The Geaux Seven Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America hosted an event in Central, cleaning up a memorial for service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.
"We love this area here. We've been doing this for the past couple of years, coming out here, cleaning up the area, planting flowers and putting American flags out just to show our appreciation for the veterans of Louisiana," Vice President Sandra Stockwell said.
Stockwell said the Blue Star Moms are hosting another local event May 16. For more information, click here.
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