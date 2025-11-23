Blue Bayou to re-open in summer 2026, operators say on social media

58°
ST. GEORGE - The Blue Bayou Waterpark will reopen in the summer of 2026, the operators said via social media.
Blue Bayou Waterpark updated their logo and background, alongside responding "yes we will" to a comment asking if they'd be open next summer.
Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company and the operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, announced it would lease and manage Blue Bayou Waterpark and reopen it in the summer of 2026 back in June.
