Blessings on the Bayou lends helping hand to Labadieville homeowners

LABADIEVILLE - More than 200 volunteers braved the heat and humidity over the weekend as they sought to give homeowners in Assumption and Lafourche parishes a helping hand.

The Blessings on the Bayou church program has brought aid to Louisiana residents for the past seven years, and the 150 teenagers and 60 adults that volunteer were out in force for most of the past week.

"It's absolutely amazing. I just can't thank them enough," said homeowner Ashley Borne. "We've been wanting to pain the house for a while, but my whole family is disabled."

The teenaged volunteers were also working to install a wheelchair ramp at another disabled homeowner's residence. All volunteers sign up for five full days of helping the needy of the parishes, which includes many homebound homeowners along with those on fixed incomes.

Pastor Michael J. Alello says it is a prime example of how important it is to engage in the community as an expression of faith. Alello is among the leaders of St. Philomena Parish in Labadieville.

"People get stuck in the walls of the church," said Pastor Alello. "And a lot of times we forget that God has called us to not just sit in a pew, but to go forth into the communities."

The Blessings on the Bayou program's specific targets for aid are located in Labadieville, Napoleonville and Thibodaux.

To learn more about the project, visit the St. Philomena website. While this year's program wrapped up on Sunday, registration information for next year and more information about the church are available online.