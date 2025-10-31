Latest Weather Blog
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
Related Story
WALKER — A known "Bleedas" gang member possessing drugs and weapons was arrested Monday along with three others, according to Livingston deputies.
Tony King, 19, was arrested after a search warrant conducted by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Taskforce and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office turned up over 200 grams of marijuana, a fully automatic Glock, two handguns, approximately $1,650 and multiple dosage units of Adderall, Phentermine, Tapentadol and promethazine.
King also had warrants out for his arrest for possession of a machine gun and armed robbery.
Alexis Sip and Zireya Humphrey, 18, along with Sheeba King, 40, were also arrested.
“Through investigative means, Agents located King at a residence on Guy Street within the city of Walker. King was taken into custody,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Book Festival hosting series of writing seminars ahead of weekend festival
-
Get 2 Moving: Fencing offers a way to get into shape
-
St. Amant community rallies behind middle school student returning from treatment for...
-
Gonzales City Council shoots down motion to give high school rodeo association...
-
ABC, ESPN among channels YouTube TV users no longer have access to...
Sports Video
-
Bob Starkey addresses Scott Woodward's status at LSU
-
LSU women's basketball closes out final exhibition game with a 121-41 win...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury