'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized

WALKER — A known "Bleedas" gang member possessing drugs and weapons was arrested Monday along with three others, according to Livingston deputies.

Tony King, 19, was arrested after a search warrant conducted by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Taskforce and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office turned up over 200 grams of marijuana, a fully automatic Glock, two handguns, approximately $1,650 and multiple dosage units of Adderall, Phentermine, Tapentadol and promethazine. 

King also had warrants out for his arrest for possession of a machine gun and armed robbery. 

Alexis Sip and Zireya Humphrey, 18, along with Sheeba King, 40, were also arrested. 

“Through investigative means, Agents located King at a residence on Guy Street within the city of Walker. King was taken into custody,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

1 day ago Wednesday, October 29 2025

