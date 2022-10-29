74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints are now 2-5 on the season and are somehow only one game out of first place in the NFL South.

Can they turn their season around?

Sports2's Corey Rholdon and ESPN Radio's Matt Musso break it down and preview the team's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Superdome. 

1 day ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Thursday, October 27, 2022 5:16:00 PM CDT October 27, 2022

