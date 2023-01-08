65°
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints had their most impressive win of the season against the top seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, but they were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Sports2's Corey Rholdon, along with ESPN Radio's Matt Musso and Chris Lunkin break down the Saints season, and their final matchup against the Panthers.
