Billy Joel cancels NOLA performance, other upcoming tour dates after neurological disorder diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS — Music icon Billy Joel is cancelling all future concerts, including an October stop in New Orleans, after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, the singer announced Friday.

Joel's representatives said that the 76-year-old singer was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which sees fluid build up in the brain. The condition, most common in those above 65 years old, "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised from performing during the recovery period," a statement released on his Instagram said.

Among the nearly 20 shows cancelled was Oct. 18's performance in the Caesars Superdome with former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. Those who already bought tickets to the event will have refunds "automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase," the statement added.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.