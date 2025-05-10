Bills looking to reshape BREC, reduce state income and sales taxes pass La. House

BATON ROUGE - At the Louisiana House, bills addressing the restructure of the Baton Rouge park system, BREC, as well as bills looking to lower state income and sales tax passed Wednesday.

The BREC bill passed with changes that include keeping the park's nine member board to oversee the park system with each East Baton Rouge mayor appointing a commissioner and the remaining four being appointed by the Metro Council.

Additionally, lawmakers passed a pair of bills that could reduce the state income and sales tax, which addresses some of the main focuses of Amendment 2, the constitutional amendment voters rejected in March.

If passed, the income tax would drop from three percent to 2.75% and the state sales tax would drop from five percent to 4.75%. If approved in the Senate, both measures would need to be approved in a statewide election.