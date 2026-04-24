67°
Latest Weather Blog
Bill requiring students to repay TOPS funding if they fail, drop out of college fails in House
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill requiring students to pay back their TOPS scholarship if they lose eligibility for the program with poor grades or by leaving school failed in the state House.
House Bill 385, authored by Rep. Dennis Bamburg, would've only applied to students who qualify for the bottom two levels of the TOPS program, the TOPS Opportunity Award and the TOPS Performance Award.
Students who qualify for higher-level awards such as TOPS Honors and TOPS Excellence would not have been required to pay back their awards.
The bill failed with a 38-62 vote.
News
BATON ROUGE - A proposed bill requiring students to pay back their TOPS scholarship if they lose eligibility for the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
-
Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
-
Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery