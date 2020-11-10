Bill Cassidy re-elected to US Senate

BATON ROUGE - Republican Senator Bill Cassidy has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate with more than 60% of the vote.

Cassidy took to the podium Tuesday night to address the future.

"There's one part that says whether you like it or not, we're going to transition from oil and gas. Those 200,000 jobs in Louisiana, those 11M jobs nationwide. Poof, they're gone. Not because we don't need oil and gas, just because we don't think you should have them," Cassidy said.

"But we're told by the folks on the left don't worry. That we'll get you a guaranteed payment. You might lose your job, but by the way, we'll take care of you. And that brings in mind a good old quote, 'a government that can give you everything can take everything away from you.' Whether it's your job, or whether it's your cash, I can tell you, I'd rather have the job. I'd rather have my own power. As opposed to putting myself at the mercy of somebody who lives far away. Amen," Cassidy said.

Cassidy had over 1,116,000 votes statewide while Democratic challenger Adrian Perkins had over 300,000.

