82°
Latest Weather Blog
Big day for BRPD: new recruits and police chief being sworn in
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana's new enhanced child safety seat law taking effect August 1
-
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
-
Ex-boyfriend arrested after 'crime of rage' leaves 3 dead
-
Deputies transport man accused of murdering three Thursday morning
-
Sheriff: Three killed in 'crime of rage' near S. Harrells Ferry Rd.,suspect...