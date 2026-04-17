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Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Baton Rouge this weekend to combat identity theft
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BATON ROUGE — The Better Business Bureau is hosting a free shred event in Baton Rouge, and those interested in attending don't even have to get out of their cars to participate.
The Secure Your ID Shred Fest Day is at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway.
At last year's event, more than 1,500 vehicles showed up.
The BBB says that destroying old documents is the first step in combatting identity theft.
"We allow consumers to go through this event; they do not have to get out of their vehicle. They can bring up to three bags or three boxes of documents. We will unload those documents for them and we will shred them on the spot by a professional, secure shredder," Carmen Million, the president and CEO of the BBB, said.
The BBB is also accepting old computers, cell phones, printers and laptops for recycling.
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
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